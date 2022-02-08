App allows users to send care packages to deployed troops

TAMPA, Fla. — Deployed troops love getting care packages and an army veteran is making sure they receive exactly what they need. The best part is you can help too.

Brandon Dutkiewicz developed the Support a Troop app with the help of a developer. It allows troops to upload a wish list that civilians can then help fulfill.

“Put the items in your cart and it sends directly to them, and you don’t have to do anything else,” explained Dutkiewicz.

Brandon says he got the idea for the app after seeing something happen time and time again during his deployment that just may surprise you.

“It was just sad to see hundreds of care packages coming in and just had to be thrown away because it was a lot of similar items,” said Dutkiewicz

Brandon Dutkiewicz

Brandon says when deployed troops open a care package it’s better than unwrapping a present on Christmas morning. Another great part is they can directly thank you for the care package right in the app.

“It’ll pop up on your phone you’ll get a notification that a troop has sent a thank you message and a thank you photo,” explained Dutkiewicz.

The Support a Troop app has over 1000 supporters and over 140 troops registered. You can view their wish list by clicking here.