Anthony Sullivan's 'Kings of Kush' series features OxiClean pitch man's hemp farm

TAMPA, Fla. — Famous pitchman Anthony Sullivan is about to become a famous farmer. Remember the OxiClean commercials and you'll remember him. Sullivan lives in Tampa and has a new show on VICE TV documenting how he farmed hemp plants to produce CBD oil.

When we spoke, Sullivan talked about his daughter Devon with special needs, and how the prescription medication he was giving her to stop seizures, as he put it, took the life out of her.

After trying CBD oil and weening her off of the other medications, not only did her seizures stop, but Sullivan said her energy and communication skills improved. Sullivan set out to make his own CBD oil starting with growing hemp plants and given his background as a pitchman and reality TV star, he filmed the whole thing.

"People looked at me like I was a lunatic, you’re the OxiClean guy, just let's stop this whole farming thing. It’s going to be entertaining and educational and we can take away some of the stigma around hemp and cannabis it’s not all about getting high, there’s a big wellness component, it’s helping people like my daughter,” Sullivan said during our interview.

It was not a terrible idea, because Anthony Sullivan now sells CBD products and he tells me being able to give his daughter the CBD produced from his farm was an incredibly rewarding experience as her condition continues to improve.

MONTKUSH farm is made up of 116 acres in Vermont.

His new series "Kings of Kush" airs Tuesday night on Vice TV, and the first episode is available online for free. Click here to watch.