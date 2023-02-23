Angered by ongoing construction, some Tampa neighbors want compensation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two groups of people showed up to a community meeting Wednesday about the ongoing Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project.

There were those already experiencing disruptions and frustrations because of the work and those who feared they will be next as the project moved forward.

Steve Elwood is a member of the former group. During the meeting, he didn't mince words as he addressed the project's team, which includes the City of Tampa and its contractor, Nelson Construction.

"It's abuse," he yelled at them. "What are you going to do about it?"

In late 2021, the city and Nelson began the ambitious project to solve flooding issues in the Seminole Heights area.

The city is replacing the current stormwater system to relieve flooding, improve fire protection and increase safety for cars and pedestrians.

But business owners and neighbors, like Elwood, say the project has come with an unbearable cost to their daily lives.

Under the impression his house was abandoned, Elwood said construction crews used his water and smeared wet concrete on the side of his house.

"I'm just trying to make sure that what I have is maintained," his wife, Barbara Smith, added as she addressed the project team. "It's one of the biggest investments that an individual makes in their lifetime. All I'm asking is that everyone here recognizes that."

The work impacts streets like North Florida Avenue, West Crest Avenue, North Central Avenue and East Caracas Street.

Some roads have become hard, if not impossible, to traverse.

Access to some homes has also been tricky. Delays to certain milestones of the project have caused mounting frustrations.

Neighbors and businesses have complained about a lack of quality communication about the project's progress.

Additionally, some homes and vehicles have been damaged by the work.

During the Wednesday meeting, one neighbor showed off part of his car's undercarriage, which he said was removed by a raised manhole cover at one span of the project.

He described his street, Crest Avenue, as a "street from hell" after months of disruptive work.

The project team apologized for the delays and disruptions.

Still, it explained that homeowners and business owners can submit claims for damage, those streets will ultimately be repaired, and that the project is on track.

"The project as a whole is ahead of schedule," said Will Stock with Nelson Construction.

Stock explained that work on Florida and Crest Avenues is nearing completion.

He said a pipe installed incorrectly on East Caracas Street should be reinstalled by the end of March and the street should be repaved by May.

In addition, he said new fire hydrants have been added on two impacted streets.

Another portion of Caracas, between I-275 and Nebraska Avenue, should be paved by the end of March.

A new outfall has also been added on the Hillsborough River to "equalize" stormwater dispersal in the neighborhood.

However, he said the project is incomplete and will not be until late 2024.

Stock explained that more inconveniences would soon be felt when construction crews begin work on the subsequent phases of the project.

Central Ave. from Hillsborough Ave. to E. Paris St. will be closed starting at the beginning of March.

At the end of March, Nebraska Ave. will be shut down to through traffic for six weeks between E. Osborne Ave. and Hillsborough Ave. However, businesses can remain open to local traffic, Stock said.

After a so-called "nightmare" situation that kept a busy span of Florida Ave. closed for weeks during similar work last fall, businesses and homeowners impacted by that next construction phase are worried about what lies ahead.

Steve Young says his daughter is being impacted by his current work. She and her boyfriend moved into a home on E. Caracas St. around the time work began.

After piping was installed correctly, their neighborhood street could be impassable and torn up for at least several more weeks.

Young's daughter and her boyfriend have to use a rudimentary dirt passageway to access their home.

Young said they're running out of patience as the project persists after the latest delay.

"For them, it's been like crazy," Young said. "Every day, it's like they wake up and they really don't know what to expect, you know, when they walk out the door. And then when they're coming home at night, right, it can be completely different from when they left."

Young believes all homes and businesses adversely impacted by the project should be compensated, whether they file a claim or not.

"For just all the headaches, all the lost time, all the issues that have happened for everybody in this neighborhood," he explained.

Back at the meeting, Elwood echoed that desire.

"'I'm sorry,' ain't cutting it no more," he yelled at the project team. "Cut me a check!"