Amtrak train hits car in Tampa, 2 injured

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a train collided with a car near Tampa East Boulevard Friday afternoon.

HCSO said two women in their 40s were inside the car at the time of the collision. Both women were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident and suffered minor injuries.

"I'm grateful that this story has a positive ending," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Together, with our friends at HCFR, we were able to get these women to safety within minutes of the collision. This reinforces the importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times to stay safe behind the wheel."

According to Amtrak, the train was traveling to New York from Miami with 169 passengers and crew members onboard. No one onboard the train suffered any injuries.