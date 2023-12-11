Watch Now
Ambulance hydroplanes, crashes into wall while transporting 2 patients in Hillsborough County: FHP

Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 10:20:47-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An ambulance collided with a wall while transporting patients in Hillsborough County on Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the ambulance was traveling south on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue around 4:43 p.m. when it hydroplaned on the wet road.

The vehicle then rotated to the center median before crashing into the concrete barrier wall.

No one was injured during the crash. The two patients that were being transported were transferred to another ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

