An ambulance carrying a patient crashed on Sunday morning in Hillsborough County while en route to a local hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The accident occurred when the ambulance, operated by AMBITRANS, was traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 260 at around 4:30 a.m. and took the wrong exit.

Upon realizing the mistake, the driver attempted to cross back into the northbound lanes by going over the land between the road fork at the exit.

FHP

However, the ambulance collided with a guardrail attenuator, causing it to flip over and land on the highway's northbound lanes.

As a result of the accident, the driver, the paramedic and the patient - a woman from Fort Myers - all sustained minor injuries.

FHP is currently investigating the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.