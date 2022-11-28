Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ruskin prepares to ship about 750,000 packages for Cyber Monday

RUSKIN, Fla. — A record number of shoppers are expected to take advantage of Cyber Monday, and retailers like Amazon are slashing prices.

“We’re really focused on electronics this holiday season for kids and for adults, personal devices,” said Amazon Spokesperson Scott Seroka. “The iRobots are very popular. We found that previous sales that we ran, Prime Day, and also early access sales that a lot of people are looking at these iRobots."

For peak shipping season, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ruskin hired an additional 1,700 employees to help with the increase in volume.

The Ruskin team will ship out about 700,000-750,000 packages daily from Cyber Monday through Christmas Eve.

“Toothbrushes, if you believe it or not, are very popular too…so pretty great deals when you’re shopping online," Seroka said. "What we recommend to folks is if you’re looking at an item and it’s not on sale, check back in an hour or two because those deals are constantly updating throughout the day."

Amazon representatives told ABC Action News that home products and appliances are really popular and will be deeply discounted as well for Cyber Monday.

The Ruskin fulfillment center is capable of processing and distributing more than 1 million orders in a single day.

The facility stores tens of millions of products.