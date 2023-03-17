Alzheimer's Association report finds the number of people living with the disease will double by 2050

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Alzheimer’s Association just released the findings of its 2023 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures report. This annual report looks at new insights and results from patients and primary care physicians on barriers preventing early detection of memory loss and cognitive decline.

The report says that nearly 13 million Americans will live with the disease by 2050. That is double the current number of people living with Alzheimer’s today, which is more than 6.7 million.

“Alzheimer's disease is most common after the age of 65. We do see it in individuals that are less than 65 years of age, but it is less common. When it occurs in the younger population, it’s more associated with genetics. So, there may be another family member that was affected with the disease as well,” explained Dr. Nicole Purcell, a practicing neurologist and Senior Director of Clinical Practice at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. Purcell also tells ABC Action News that nearly 600,000 people over 65 in Florida are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. The new report, however, says that number will climb to 720,000 by 2025. Dr. Purcell says a big reason for the increase in cases centers around the aging baby boomer population. However, when it comes to awareness and early detection, the nation as a whole needs to do better.

“I think the most significant thing to note is that these discussions are not happening. And they're not happening early. If individuals that are affected are hesitant to discuss their concerns with their primary care physician, they're not getting an early diagnosis, so they may miss treatment opportunities or clinical trials or other things that they may be interested in. And on that same note, primary care physicians generally wait for the individual or their loved ones to bring it up during discussions instead of making it a routine part of clinical care,” said Dr. Purcell.

Alzheimer’s Disease also significantly impacts families, especially since many caregivers are the spouse or children of the affected individual. Dr. Purcell tells her patients to make sure they take at least 20 minutes of their day just for them.

You can read the full report from the Alzheimer's Association here.