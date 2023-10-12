Alleged serial car thief arrested in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a man they believe was responsible for a spree of high-end car thefts on Thursday.

According to authorities, a Dodge Challenger was stolen on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 5 a.m. in the St. Pete area. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, detectives with HCSO said they saw Daniel Schilling, 22, return to and start the stolen vehicle.

HCSO said Schilling attempted to evade deputies and caused damages to an HCSO vehicle and two other vehicles in the area.

Schilling was arrested after a short chase on foot between him and HCSO deputies, authorities said.

According to authorities, Schilling admitted he was involved in 12 other high-end Dodge thefts from other agencies over the past two months.

Schilling’s faces multiple charges including grand theft motor vehicle, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and others.