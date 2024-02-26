Alessi Bakery moving to new home after more than 50 years

TAMPA, Fla. — Alessi Bakery has been in the same building on West Cypress Street in Tampa for more than 50 years.

But Phil Alessi, Jr. said it's time for a change.

"We're quality and our customer service is tremendous, that's always above, but the location, the building, everything about it has really aged," said Alessi, Jr.

They will move about a block and a half down the road at the old Letter Carrier Building.

The building has sat vacant for years and thanks to a family friend, an opportunity arose.

"We're going to still create a lot of the historical and tradition, but we're going to move on to now, where it's modernized, and it's a better flow. And this building's very old, and it's kind of a hodgepodge, where now it gives us a fresh outlook on the building itself that lends better flow, more opportunities to showcase our talents with food and bakery. So that's, that's the main reason," said Alessi, Jr.

Plans call for the new building to be done by December 2024, and until then, their current location will remain open.

The whole block where the current bakery is is for sale. There are hopes to rezone the property residential.