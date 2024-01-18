AGoldPhoto Pet Photography looks to raise $10,000 for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay and AGoldPhoto Pet Photography are teaming up again to raise $10,000 for the shelter.

Adam Goldberg started photographing animals at the shelter in 2016.

He replaces intake photos with professional pictures.

"I started volunteering at the Humane Society here in 2016. It was just for fun and was never a business idea, and slowly, I saw my photos online, and friends of mine said, 'Hey, can you take photos of my dog too?' I kind of begrudgingly did it, and long story short, it blew into a full business," said Goldberg.

He started AGoldPhoto Pet Photography more than five years ago. For the past three years, he has photographed families and their pets at his studio in South Tampa.

Once a week, he goes to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to photograph the shelter animals.

"We post them online. Oftentimes, I'll do a Facebook post, but then on Instagram and TikTok, I'll do a behind-the-scenes video showing the before and after. Some of our videos have gone viral because it's like an intake photo versus our photo. It's like night and day, different, doesn't even look like the same pet," said Goldberg.

For the past three years, he has also created a coffee table book titled “Tails of Gratitude - A Collection of Thank You Notes from People to Their Pets."

AGoldPhoto Pet Photography

It is a way for pet parents to thank their pets for everything they do for them and help raise money for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Goldberg is accepting applications from people who would like their pets featured in the book. Successful applicants will be guaranteed a double-page spread in the book and pay a $185 registration fee, 100% of which will be donated to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The book is set to be published in late November with a launch party.

Photo Shoots will take place at AGoldPhoto Pet Photo Studio, located in South Tampa. Participants will get to select their favorite photo for the book, write a thank you note to their pet(s), and have the opportunity to purchase printed photographic artwork for their home or office.

“The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is thrilled to work with AGoldPhoto Pet Photography on Volume 4 of Tails of Gratitude. We love that the project is continuing to help the homeless pets in our care,” said Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. "We also love their Second Shot adoption photo program where AGoldPhoto takes new photos of our adoptable animals to give them a “second shot” at finding a home."

The application to participate in the project can be found here.

Goldberg is accepting applications from now through June 30.

