'Age does not matter': Hillsborough County State Attorney taking stronger stance on teens with guns

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said they are taking a stronger stance on gun violence involving teens after the latest shooting that left two injured.

Camera footage from inside the game room of the Boulevard at West River apartments in West Tampa on June 15 showed what led up to a shooting involving a handful of teenagers.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said a group of teenagers who did not live at the complex were hanging out in the game room when another group attempted to walk inside.

Two teenagers then fired shots.

One teenager was shot in the ankle and leg and another went to the hospital with a bullet graze to the knee.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said shootings like the one on Thursday are nothing new.

"The fact is that more and more teenagers are getting their hands on guns and making poor decisions," Lopez said.

Police made an arrest two days after the shooting. A 15-year-old has been charged and charges are pending for another person involved.

Lopez said the 15-year-old teen might be charged as an adult and said her office is taking a stronger stance on gun violence.

Her office has a newly revamped and dedicated gun violence unit targeting repeat offenders.

"Age does not matter. If you have a gun and make a reckless decision to shoot at another person, you will not get a free pass in Hillsborough County based on your age," Lopez said.

Bercaw said the lack of locked car doors is one reason teenagers are getting their hands on firearms.

He said nearly 100 guns have been stolen from cars this year alone.

When asked if people who left their cars unlocked could face charges since a gun was stolen, Lopez said, "We will look into any case that is referred to the state attorney's office for prosecution."

The connection between everyone involved and their exact ages is unknown at this time. Tampa police continue their search for people involved and said more charges are on the horizon.