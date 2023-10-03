African-American history murals vandalized in Tampa; police seeking suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after artwork showcasing African-American history in Tampa was vandalized Monday night.

The Tampa Police Department said the four works, which depict the story of the African-American community and Historical Central Avenue, were located at Perry Harvey Sr. Park along with a kiosk that was also vandalized.

The murals (of which there are eight total) were created by artist Rufus Butler Seder and feature famous figures such as Ella Fitzgerald and Martin Luther King, Jr.

"The vandalism of this artwork is an insult to our community and to all those who contributed to its creation," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "It is disappointing to think anyone would cause destruction to this artistic representation of our city's history. We are working to identify those responsible for this senseless act."

Detectives are currently gathering evidence to locate a suspect and working with residents and local businesses to review any video footage that may have been captured.

Perry Harvey Sr. Park is located at the site of The Scrub, which was once Tampa's oldest and largest African-American neighborhood. The Central Avenue Business District was considered the heart of the neighborhood, and between 1900 and 1930, businesses totaled over 200.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.