Advocates say natural disasters can leave domestic violence survivors further isolated

TAMPA, Fla. — One in four. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) that's how many women, on average, experience some form of sexual violence, physical violence or PTSD at the hands of an intimate partner.

And the number for men is one in seven.

But according to Mindy Murphy, the president and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay, domestic violence doesn't always look the same.

"It spans significantly beyond just physical and sexual violence into economic abuse, emotional and psychological abuse," she said.

However, Murphy added that the barriers to getting help often have similarities, with isolation, personal safety, and economic factors being among the top ones.

"Nobody wants to leave a relationship even if it's an unsafe relationship if they think they're going to be homeless, they and their kids are going to be living on the streets, they're going to be living out of their car," she said.

And if economic issues were a factor before Hurricane Ian, Murphy said the storm's aftermath will only serve to exasperate those issues for survivors that were affected and potentially escalate violent behaviors.

"In a natural disaster, especially post-storm, if you've lost your food, you've been without power for days, you've lost your home, you've got added financial pressures, it can add an enormous burden and an enormous amount of danger into a relationship that was already unhealthy before," she said.

During such a delicate time, The Spring of Tampa Bay wants to remind survivors that they provide a variety of housing programs, child care, safety planning, counseling, and more to help them.

But above that, they also want them to know that they care.

"It is sometimes just reminding them that there are people who are cheering for them," Murphy said. "There are strangers who are cheering for them, and there is life after abuse. And that's what all the survivors we work with who stay in touch with us after they successfully left a relationship [say]. Every single one of them says there is a good life waiting out there after abuse."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence and need help, you can call The Spring of Tampa Bay at 813-247-SAFE (7233).