Advancements being made to keep student-athletes safe from concussions

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday night lights mean go time for the players, coaching staff, and athletic trainers like Jasmine Green, who works primarily at Plant City High School in Hillsborough County.

“How important is it to have these athletics trainers in schools?” asked ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“I can’t even stress the importance; it’s imperative that athletic trainers are present,” said Green.

When it comes to head injuries, Green said trainers in Hillsborough County follow specific guidelines.

“Even those gray areas with concussion where you are just like not sure – they are kind of acting different, but maybe they are okay — sit them out. It’s not worth it,” said Green.

Green said trainers let parents know signs and symptoms to watch for after any hit to the head and options for medical treatment. Green said USF leads the way with concussion management. Often, when a player gets a concussion or a possible concussion on the football field in Hillsborough County, they are referred to USF.

Dr. Dusty Narducci is the team physician at USF and a concussion expert.

“At the USF Concussion Center, we have a really neat program. They come in and do everything from balance testing to visual testing, neck range of motion, lots of questionnaires about mental health and physical health. How’s their sleep?” said Dr. Narducci.

She explained they then do more testing focused on memory and how fast the patient can perform certain tasks.

“How many concussions are too many?” asked St. Germain.

“A great question. We don’t know. Recent research that has come out still has the same kind of guidelines. There is no guideline for how many concussions are too many. It’s really an individualized conversation,” said Dr. Narducci.

She went on to say determining whether someone has a concussion is very symptom-based and subjective.

“There is a lot of misconception that a lot of people want to get neuroimaging for a concussion. But, by definition, a concussion does not have any changes on neuroimaging,” said Dr. Narducci.

Scott Wood is the head football athletic trainer at USF. He told ABC Action News they start with a concussion education program for their players.

“Another thing we do from a day-to-day perspective from the football practice is we wear these guardian caps to help protect our student-athletes as their exposure rates are so high during practice with the number of repetitions they take,” said Wood.

NFL players who are in specific positions also use these guardian caps.

“All it does is add about an extra inch and a half of padding around the helmet to protect the athlete while they are practicing,” said Wood. He explained if a player has a concussion, they take a slow progression back which includes testing, being asymptomatic, and getting the green light from a physician.

“I can imagine it’s pretty difficult for some players to actually stay off the field after an injury – even if they aren’t feeling their best. How do you approach that with the players?” asked St. Germain

“You have to think of their long-term health. We only get them here for four to five years, but they are going to be fathers, husbands, and businessmen through the rest of their life. They are going to go on. Football ends for everybody, but you only get one brain,” said Wood.

