Adoption fees waived until July 3 at Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in the Tampa Bay area and have thought about adopting a pet, now could be your chance!

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees from now until July 3.

Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with the Resource Center in an effort to adopt 10,000 pets in 10 days.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

Because of this, animal advocates are warning people with missing pets to immediately visit the resource center before all of them are cleared out.

They say that while you are at the facility - ask for an escort and ask to see all areas. Take a prepared flyer with a clear photo of your missing pet, indicating the nearest cross street where it went missing; when it went missing; a brief description and a contact number.