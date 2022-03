TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said part of Adamo Drive is closed Friday morning as officers investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the westbound lanes are shut down. The eastbound lanes are open.

Traffic headed to businesses on the north side of Adamo in the 5700 block will be turned around at Maydell Drive.

Traffic headed towards downtown Tampa should divert at Orient Road.

