BRANDON, Fla. — Brandon Blvd. is shut down in both directions as Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deals with an active investigation.

E Brandon Blvd between Glendale Dr and Bryan Rd is shut down and authorities asked motorists to find an alternate route.

We don't know the details of the investigation, but HCSO says there is currently no threat to the public.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.