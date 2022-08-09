Acting State Attorney reverses death penalty decision in connection to Lithia woman's death

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough county’s newly appointed acting State Attorney, Susan Lopez, is now seeking the death penalty in a gruesome murder case from late May.

According to court documents Matthew Terry is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 43-year-old Kay Baker.

Baker was found dead outside of a neighbor's home in Lithia. Documents said she had multiple stab wounds to her neck and shoulder.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office tells ABC Action News that Baker was an elementary school teacher in the area and was dating Terry at the time of her death.

Baker's family has released the following statement in connection to the case:

"Kay was an amazing, strong person. She was loved by all that met her. While she was an excellent teacher, her life was focused around her friends, family, and most importantly her sons. At this time, her family and friends continue to grieve her tragic and senseless death and do not wish to comment any further."

Recently suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren did not seek the death penalty in connection to this case, but since taking over Lopez has reversed that decision.

She released the following statement Monday:

“Every capital murder case must be evaluated on its own facts to determine if a reasonable jury made up of Hillsborough County citizens could unanimously sentence a defendant to death. It is the most serious penalty available under Florida law, and I approach this responsibility with humility and a sense of duty to the rule of law. Defendant Mathew Terry’s actions were especially heinous, cruel, and atrocious. He was merciless in his brutal killing of Ms. Baker, and given his history of violent behavior, we will ask a jury to sentence him to death.“

According to the State Attorney's Office, Terry was convicted of stabbing a previous girlfriend in Michigan. They added that he was eventually released from custody and moved to Florida five months before baker's death.

ABC Action News has also contacted a representative for Andrew Warren to get a comment on this change in the case.