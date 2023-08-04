Accused drunk driver hits Hillsborough deputy's cruiser after running red light: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of drunk driving ran a red light early Friday morning and crashed into a Hillsborough County deputy's cruiser, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with minor injuries, which included head and chest pain along with a cut to his arm, authorities said.

According to HCSO, it happened just after 1 a.m. near Valrico Road and Lumsden Road.

The woman driving, identified as Brittany Moore, was arrested at the scene for DUI with property damage/personal injury and was cited for failing to stop at a steady red light.