Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Accused drunk driver hits Hillsborough deputy's cruiser after running red light: HCSO

The deputy to Brandon Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
hillsborough county sheriff office SUV.png
Ryan French
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic-related homicide at the Willow Brooke Apartments in Tampa on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
hillsborough county sheriff office SUV.png
Posted at 7:44 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 07:45:57-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of drunk driving ran a red light early Friday morning and crashed into a Hillsborough County deputy's cruiser, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with minor injuries, which included head and chest pain along with a cut to his arm, authorities said.

According to HCSO, it happened just after 1 a.m. near Valrico Road and Lumsden Road.

The woman driving, identified as Brittany Moore, was arrested at the scene for DUI with property damage/personal injury and was cited for failing to stop at a steady red light.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.