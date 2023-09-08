Acclaimed painter Jill Slaymaker mounts her first career retrospective at Tampa gallery

TAMPA, Fla. — Acclaimed painter Jill Slaymaker — whose vibrant, imaginative work has been featured in the world's finest museums — will mount her first career retrospective at Tampa's Michael Murphy Gallery.

Open and free to the public, Slaymaker's "Alchemy and Other Magical Thinking" exhibit collects close to 100 pieces from the past 38 years of the New York City artist's career.

"It shows a journey and a transformation, an evolution," said Slaymaker. "The early work was dark. But as life goes on, I get happier and healthier, and so does the work. It becomes more colorful."

One of the oldest galleries in the area, the Michael Murphy Gallery has a reputation for hosting mesmerizing modern art.

"She's just an extraordinary artist, and we're very lucky to have her in Tampa," said Murphy.

A Slaymaker canvas can be vibrant and playful, often with darkness lurking. All the pieces are also for sale.

