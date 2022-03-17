ABC Action News a finalist for American Bar Association's Silver Gavel Award

TAMPA, Fla. — The American Bar Association announced Wednesday ABC Action News' investigation, Crisis in Corrections, is a finalist for a Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts.

According to the ABA, the awards "recognize outstanding work that fosters the American public's understanding of law and the legal system."

The Crisis in Corrections series was put together by members of the ABC Action News I-Team including investigative reporters Adam Walser and Kylie McGivern, executive producer Melanie Payne, and photographer/editor Matt McGlashen.

The competition in the television category is tough this year. Along with ABC Action News' Crisis in Corrections series include 48 Hours' "A Promise to Ahmaud," 60 Minutes' "Attack on the Judiciary," and WXYZ's "Probate Problems Reforming Michigan's Guardianship Laws."

The Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts have been presented since 1958 and the ABA Standing Committee on Gavel Awards will make the final decision.