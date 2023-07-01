AAA will rescue more than 393,000 stranded drivers during 4th of July holiday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — AAA is expected to rescue more than 393,000 stranded drivers during the Fourth of July holiday.

The most common reasons for roadside trouble include dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts.

"As your heading out of town, maybe swing by the gas station, fill up your tank, but also make sure you fill up your tires, too underinflated tires are the number one cause of tire blowouts," said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida state law requires drivers to slow down and move over for first responders and emergency workers on the roadside.

The law includes tow truck drivers. Florida lawmakers also passed a law requiring drivers to move over for disabled vehicles displaying their hazard lights.

Although that law doesn’t go into effect until January, AAA urges drivers to begin following the law now.

“AAA’s roadside technicians will put their lives on the line to rescue the hundreds of thousands of drivers on the roadside with car trouble,” said Jenkins. “We urge drivers to stay focused on the road, and if you see flashing lights, move over so everyone can make it home safely for the holiday.”

How Drivers can prevent roadside collisions:



Remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on driving.

Constantly scan the road ahead. This will help you identify and avoid potential hazards.

Move over a lane when approaching a vehicle on the roadside with flashing lights. If you can’t move over, slow down to safely pass them.

Watch for people on the roadside. People may be in or near a disabled vehicle. Just because you don’t immediately see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

Be a good passenger - Help identify roadway issues and remind the driver to slow down and move over.

Tampa International Airport is expected to see an increase in holiday traffic. TPA expects an average of approximately 70,000 passengers per day, with as many as 90,000 passengers on its busiest days, typically Saturdays and Sundays.

Over the July 4 weekend, the airport expects increased traffic, amounting to about 80,000 daily passengers.

"We’re going to Seattle, then we’re going to Vancouver, and we’re getting out of Vancouver to Alaska on a cruise," said ten-year-old Evan Pincus.

As always, during anticipated busy periods, passengers should plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flight departures and three hours before international departures to ensure plenty of time to park, check-in, clear the security checkpoint, and grab any last-minute snacks or items before boarding.

To learn more about Tampa International Airport before your travels, go totampaairport.com