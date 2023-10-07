AAA offers guidance for tourists considering travel to Maui after wildfires 2 months ago

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — AAA – The Auto Club Group is offering guidance to tourists considering travel to Maui after wildfires destroyed a portion of the Hawaiian Islands.

Two months following the wildfires, most of West Maui will begin to reopen to visitors on Sunday, Oct. 8. The wildfires destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina.

Most of Maui, including South Maui, North Maui, and East Maui, has remained open for tourism since the fires. The town of Lahaina will remain closed until further notice.

AAA data shows bookings to Hawaii from across the United States are down by at least 50% since the wildfires in August.

“Hawaii is an extremely popular destination with AAA members,” said Julio Soto, travel product manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Our Travel Advisors are prepared to help clients make informed decisions to develop enjoyable vacations to Maui that support the local community respectfully.”

If you plan to travel to Maui this fall or winter, AAA recommends travelers to:



Remember people are grieving, and be respectful at all times

Don’t take videos or photos of people in moments of sorrow or of people’s destroyed property

Avoid inappropriate remarks around people facing hardship

Obey law enforcement and local leaders’ orders to stay away from Lahaina, which remains closed

Tip well to help local residents who are working to get back on their feet

Consider volunteering during your visit to the island – Hands On Maui – County of Maui Volunteer Center, or for other opportunities, please visit Maui Nui Strong.

Kui Hafoka-Barreno opened Aumakua Fitness in Temple Terrace more than two years ago. She grew up in Maui before joining the U.S. Army. She served seven years in the Army before ending up in Tampa.

Her family remains in Hawaii. She said locals are still grieving and may not be ready for visitors.

"Instead of expecting Aloha, why don’t you bring Aloha to our people, bring something to them, bring gift cards, monetary donations, maybe spend your day at a charity servicing the people that lost everything," she said.

She teamed up with Cigars International in Lutz to host a fundraiser next weekend on Saturday, Oct. 14. It runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Kui Hafoka-Barreno

She plans to raise money for two families, including her family, who remains in Maui.

"We’re going to have some raffles, some drawings, you can get some free food. They’re going to be raffling off a beautiful cigar set. I’ll be raffling off some Hawaiian items that were actually sent from Lahaina," she added.

Hafoka-Barreno plans to host more fundraisers in the future.

