AAA launches 'Move Over for Me' campaign

TAMPA, Fla. — You often see them while you’re behind the wheel: emergency responders or tow truck drivers working on the side of the road. Now, AAA launched a campaign to help protect all drivers.

When Miguel Maldonado has to tow a car, safety is top of mind.

“I’ve seen drivers that are on their phone not paying attention, literally just passing right by me, and I don’t think they even see me laying down the cones,” Maldonado said.

ABC Action News saw it with our cameras on Thursday as people sped down the Veterans Expressway and did not slow down for a different utility vehicle with its lights on.

“I’ve seen drivers where I do make eye contact with them. They just don’t seem to change lanes,” Maldonado said.

AAA said on average, one tow truck driver is killed at the roadside every other week. Those dangers on the side of the road exist for all drivers as well.

That’s why AAA launched the initiative “Move Over for Me,” an effort to make sure that everyone is protected, including the everyday driver.

“If you do have a flat tire, if you do have engine trouble, and you’re on the side of the Veterans Expressway, it’d be nice if people would move over for you too,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

The organization pointed out Florida’s current Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over one lane for tow trucks, municipal vehicles, and utility vehicles.

As part of the initiative, AAA said it’ll advocate to strengthen the law in 2023.

AAA explained nationwide that nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled car each year, and compared to other states, Florida had 112 deaths between 2016 and 2020.

“These types of deaths can be prevented if motorists know to slow down and to move over, to give these people cushion, and it’s just important to remember that it’s not always just the tow truck drivers who are at risk," Jenkins said. "It’s the everyday joe who’s sitting on the side of the road with car trouble who is also at risk."

If you’re stranded, AAA suggested pulling as far over on the should as safely possible and turning your hazards on.

It also recommended that drivers watch out for people on the side of the road since they could be in or near a disabled car. AAA said that just because you don’t see someone doesn’t mean they’re not there.

“A breakdown can happen to anyone, not just flat tires or anything like that,” Maldonado said. “There are some people that decide not to call for help and change the tires themselves, and they’re doing the same work that we’re doing, so it is very important for other people to move over for them.”