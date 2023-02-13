A puppy named Amalie is now 'Chief Happiness Officer' at AdventHealth

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — There's a new "Chief Happiness Officer" at AdventHealth and she's only six months old.

Her name is Amalie. Yep, just like the arena.

Amalie is fun, furry and scampers around the hospital on four legs.

She's also really good at her job.

"Health care is a tough place to work these days," said Charity Carlisle, AdventHealth Carrollwood's chief nursing officer. "So Amalie really helps brighten everyone's mood and spirit."

Amalie is an Australian Labradoodle puppy, a gift from the Barkett family, which owns Amalie Oil.

She's training to be a hospital therapy dog, an AdventHealth program started during the pandemic to help patients and staff deal with stress.

Amalie cuddles and comforts—always in a good tail-wagging mood and always happy to stop and play with anyone.

Amalie's owner/rock-star handler is Kelly McBreen, who also works at the hospital.

A dog lover, McBreen wanted to get involved with the program after seeing how these furry friends brought comfort and joy at AdventHealth's buddy hospitals.

"I think it's just so wonderful to see everyone light up as we walk through the halls," she said. "It's really rewarding."

To find out more about how AdventHealth emotionally supports its staff through various programs, go here.