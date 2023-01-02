A man was stabbed to death with a broken bottle at a New Year's Eve celebration, according to HCSO.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At a New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough County, a man was stabbed multiple times with a shattered bottle.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies went to a reported stabbing at the Palm Flats apartments near the University Mall at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies reported finding a male with stab wounds in the roadway.

HCSO stated paramedics from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue conducted CPR on the victim. However, he died as a result of his injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, Plasido Castro Bibiano, 37, and the victim got into an argument at a New Year's Eve party.

During the fight, the suspect shattered a beer bottle and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

Bibiano was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in the Hillsborough County Jail.

According to jail records, Bibiano lives in Burgaw, North Carolina.

“This is not the way to start the new year,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “When anger turns into violence, lives can be lost, and families destroyed. This suspect is now facing serious charges.”