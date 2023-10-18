'A dream experience': East Tampa man leaves his mark in the community through new City Center

TAMPA, Fla. — On the surface, Tampa's new city Center is a hub for the East Tampa community. A hub where everything city-related is housed in one building.

But to Stephen Bridges, it's more than just a building.

"That's like a dream experience, getting to build something this big and beautiful in your own backyard," he said.

Bridges served as the Project Engineer for Strategist Project Support Services on the building.

"I got a call from the owner of the company," he recalled. "He gave me a call; reached out to me to say, 'Hey, man, I need some help with this project here in Tampa.' And when I came out here, it was nothing but bare land. Looking at it now, we put in a lot of work because it's beautiful out here."

WFTS

This job was extra special for Bridges.

"My family actually stays probably about five minutes away from the job site in East Tampa, Jackson Heights. They ride past the site just to see like, 'Okay, son's out there putting in work.' And that's just beautiful to me, like, it brings joy to me. So I take this very personally," he said.

The center is built on a foundation of reflecting the community. DPR Construction Project Executive Brian Yarborough saw to it that the project was done with local and diverse input.

"The commitment to diversity and inclusivity in every aspect of this build was a top priority," he said.

He explained just how much work was put into making sure everyone had an opportunity to get involved.

"More than 50 diverse suppliers and vendors from this community worked on the Hanna Avenue Project. In total, more than $20 million was spent with underutilized WMBE firms, specifically Black Business Enterprises. And it took all these partners for this project to be successful, each adding their own expertise and flavor and leaving a mark on a building that will welcome and serve all," he said.

WFTS

DPR Construction was given a 35% overall Equal Business Opportunity (EBO) project completion goal (20% Black Business Enterprise (BBE) and 15% Small Local Business Enterprise (SLBE). DPR exceeded the 20% BBE participation requirement for minority-owned firms.

"They not only met our goal of 35% women minority-owned business participation, they went beyond it. And so they really not just talk the talk, they walked the walk," said Mayor Jane Castor.

This project also supported the apprenticeship programs for the city.

DPR hired eight individuals throughout this project from East Tampa, all of whom went into the apprenticeship program. More than 75 individuals completed portions of their apprenticeship program or on-the-job training efforts over the course of the Hanna Avenue Project. The city requires 12% of the hours on site performed by apprentices.

"We included interns from Middleton High School as part of our high school build-up internship program," Yarborough added.

WFTS

"We have a sedan fleet maintenance building in the back. There are actually three buildings here. And that particular location will have an apprenticeship program. And so we're continuing to integrate workforce development in this location as well," the Mayor added.

As Mayor Castor walked the halls of the new building, we saw employees like Deborah Oliver congratulate her and the design team on the work done.

"It is a one-stop shop for the citizens, and you don't have to run all over town for building permitting, zoning, you know, everything in one building," Oliver said.

Any city-related needs will be met inside the building. That includes paying bills, getting permits, and more. It also has community space, a cafe, and a green space for public use. The ultimate goal is to increase efficiency across city operations, bringing government closer to its residents.

"There was a group of 30 or 40 residents that came through, and one of the older residents said, 'I never thought I'd see anything like this in our community," the Mayor said.

WFTS

Bridges hopes this building is more than just a place to pay bills. He hopes it's also a symbol that dreams do come true.

"I hope they get motivation to go out and try it. Because at first, like I said, I didn't even think I would be here, I still can't believe I'm here. So if you think you can do something, just go out there, try it," he advised.

Some departments have moved into the building. Others are in the process. By January, every department should have moved in.