HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla—A child fell from a gondola ride at the Florida State Fair. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The girl was transported to the hospital with minor injures.

A spokesperson with Hillsborough Sheriff says they are still investigating the incident, but they believe it was an accident. They did not provide additional details.

