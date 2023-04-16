93-year-old killed after crash on US 301 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the elderly man from Wimauma was driving a pickup southbound on U.S. 301 when he turned into the path of another vehicle.

FHP said the man turned left into the path of a sedan traveling northbound at the intersection of Bill Tucker Road at 3:45 p.m.

After the crash, both of the vehicles rotated to the east shoulder and the pickup flipped several times, FHP said.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. FHP said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan was a 17-year-old boy from Brandon. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.

The passenger, a 19-year-old man from Lithia, suffered minor injuries. According to FHP, he was wearing a seatbelt.