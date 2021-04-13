84-year-old hit while running on Bayshore Boulevard; TPD searching for driver

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man’s family hopes to track down the driver that hit an 84-year-old running on Bayshore Boulevard in late March.

Bill Howard’s son said he underwent surgery on his knee after a car hit him as he crossed Howard Avenue along Bayshore on March 25.

Howard, a Tampa attorney, provided ABC Action News with surveillance video from Bayshore Boulevard that shows the car in question.

Howard said Monday the driver assisted his father into his condo lobby nearby, then gave a false name and took off.

“This is a crime,” said Howard. “It’s a crime to give a false name. It’s a crime against the elderly to run somebody over and then give a false name.”

ABC Action News has confirmed the Tampa Police Department has that surveillance video and is now investigating the incident.

Howard is hopeful police will track down the driver in question and is now focused on his father’s recovery.

“He’s in pain, he’s suffering,” said Howard. “And justice will be done for my father. We’re going to find this guy.”

