81-year-old man arrested for capital sexual battery on child

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Detectives are searching for other possible victims after an 81-year-old man was arrested in Hillsborough County for capital sexual battery on a child.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a confidential residence in eastern Hillsborough County after learning of allegations of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation and Sexual Battery between 81-year-old Robert Schultz and an 11-year-old male victim.

During the investigation, detectives learned Schultz had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions. Deputies say that the victim was between the ages of 9 and 10 at the time of the rape.

Detectives made contact with Schultz and conducted an interview. During the interview, Schultz admitted to performing oral sex on the victim on multiple occasions, as well as performing other sexual acts on the victim and coercing the victim to perform sexual acts on him.

Shultz was arrested for three counts of Capital Sexual Battery on a victim under the age of 12 and six counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

Deputies say that Shultz and the victim are known to each other and this incident was not a

random act.

Schultz was arrested at his residence and booked into the Orient Road Jail with no bond.

At this time, detectives are not aware of any other victims, however, detectives are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Schultz to please contact the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.