Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp

I75 wet soild pileup2.png
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
I75 wet soild pileup2.png
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 11:37:15-04

BRANDON, Fla.  — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.

According to HCFR, a truck carrying wet soil dumped the product on the road, which created an ice-like surface and caused several vehicles to lose control.

I75 wet soild pileup.png
I75 wet soild pileup3.png

It's unclear how many cars were involved in the pileup. HCFR said the eight patients transported from the scene were taken to nearby hospitals.

It happened on the on-ramp to 301 and I-75 SB from State Road 60. In total, 20 HCFR units responded, along with units from the Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

I75 wet soild pileup4.png

At the time of this publication, the on-ramp was still closed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.