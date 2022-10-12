8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.

According to HCFR, a truck carrying wet soil dumped the product on the road, which created an ice-like surface and caused several vehicles to lose control.

It's unclear how many cars were involved in the pileup. HCFR said the eight patients transported from the scene were taken to nearby hospitals.

It happened on the on-ramp to 301 and I-75 SB from State Road 60. In total, 20 HCFR units responded, along with units from the Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of this publication, the on-ramp was still closed.