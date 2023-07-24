$8.5M helps with West Tampa redevelopment

TAMPA, Fla. — West Tampa is undergoing major changes to the tune of $8.5 million.

It's thanks to the Community Redevelopment Agency funding. The program allows tax dollars to funnel back into the community.

West Tampa is the latest area to receive the cash flow.

Jesus Nino with the City of Tampa has been working to do that for the past three years.

As the Urban Development Manager for Drew Park and West Tampa Community Redevelopment area, he and his team have been working behind the scenes to revitalize West Tampa.

He said West Main Street is already undergoing changes. A majority of businesses along the historic stretch, he said, are already spoken for and are in the process of getting a facelift and new names.

"We're going to have a lot of office space. They're professionals. They're accountants. They're designers, construction people," Nino said.

Nino is all too aware of the negative light the neighborhood has been seen in but said that shouldn't detract from the history the community holds.

"Yes, sometimes things do happen, but these communities are very vibrant," Nino said.

The flames that are going to start the domino effect of change, Nino said, is the revamping of Salcines Park with an investment of a million dollars.

"$8.5 million is going to get us a redone Salcina's Park. It's going to get us a redone great park down the street. It's going to get us Main Street revitalized, and it is going to get us remediation for the Freedom Park, and it is also allowing us to put on the street several projects," Nino said.

The remaining millions will serve as grants to help businesses clean up their buildings. The money will also help homesteaded property owners get expensive work done on their homes, like new roofs, doors, and incentives for landlords to offer affordable housing.

"There are going to be a lot of new things happening here on Main Street coming up," Nino said.

For more information about West Tampa's CRA funding and how to get involved, visit West Tampa's Grant Program website.