7-year-old boy killed in motor scooter accident in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy died after his father lost control of the motor scooter they were traveling on and landed in front of an oncoming car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The child and his father were riding a motor scooter in the parking lot of the Murphy Express Gas Station along West Hillsborough Avenue near North Himes Avenue at 7 p.m.

Detectives say they were on their way to the gas station when the father lost control on the wet pavement and crashed. TPD says a driver in another vehicle ran into them when they landed in front of that driver's car.

Emergency crews rushed the father and child to St. Joseph's Hospital, where the 7-year-old child was pronounced dead.

According to police, no charges have been made against the driver of the car. The driver allegedly remained at the scene of the accident until police arrived.