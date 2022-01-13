656 area code coming soon to Hillsborough County: Here's what you need to know

There's a new area code coming to town in Hillsborough County.

Beginning January 22, 2022, telephone customers in the 813 area code overlay region may be assigned the new 656 area code when requesting new service, an additional line or moving their service.

The Public Service Commission says any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment should occur before January 22.

Your current telephone number will not change if you have an existing 813 number. However, if you seek new phone service after February 21, 2022, you may be assigned a phone number with the 656 area code.

Starting this month, you will need to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls. You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911. You can also dial three digits to reach 211 and 811, as well as 311 and 511, where available.

Include your area code when giving your number to friends, family, and business associates.

The county says customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 656 area code as a valid area code, and should continue to program 10-digit telephone numbers. Examples of such equipment are life safety systems and medical monitoring devices, stored telephone numbers in mobile and cordless phone contact lists, and safety alarm and security systems.

For more information about the area code changes, residents can contact their local telephone carrier or call the PSC’s customer assistance line at

1-800-342-3552