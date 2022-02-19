63-year-old man facing murder charges after shooting woman sitting inside a van in Seffner: HCSO

SEFFNER, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot by a 63-year-old man while sitting inside a van in Seffner on Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said, in a press release, that at 3:44 p.m. they received a 911 call about shots being fired in the 6000 block of Black Dairy Road.

When deputies arrived, they said, "they found a woman in her 60’s with apparent gunshot wounds."

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead after being taken to Advent Hospital.

"The preliminary investigation shows an altercation occurred outside of a home on Black Dairy Rd. between two parties known to each other," according to HCSO.

Following the altercation, per HCSO, 63-year-old Ricky Batten approached and opened fire into the van where the woman and another person were sitting inside of.

After shooting, Batten left the scene in another vehicle.

“With public safety in mind deputies immediately began searching for Batten,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our aviation team was vital in spotting him, from the air, less than 10 miles away from the scene. They directed deputies on the ground to Batten, quickly and safely.”

Batten was taken into custody near Hwy 56 North of Fowler Ave without incident.

He's facing several charges, including Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with Evidence.

