TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving six vehicles on SB I-75 just south of State Road 60 has seriously injured one person.

SB I-75 is closed, and traffic has been diverted to U.S. 301.

It is unknown how many other people were involved in the crash, but officials said they had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.