5-vehicle crash on I-4 in Plant City causes major roadblocks, 1 death

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A five-vehicle deadly crash in Hillsborough County is causing major roadblocks on I-4 Thursday morning.

All westbound lanes near Plant City are currently blocked. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed there is at least one fatality and multiple injuries. Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is currently being redirected using the on-ramp at Thonotosassa Road so drivers can turn around.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.