4 Ybor City bar, nightclub employees arrested after selling drugs to undercover TPD officers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Several Ybor City bar and nightclub employees were arrested after a two-month undercover drug-buy operation, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

During "Operation Last Call," which occurred between July and September, undercover detectives conducted several drug purchases after being made aware that they were being sold at Ybor City bars and nightclubs.

TPD said during Operation Last call, "drugs, ranging from cocaine to Adderall," were bought at the Southern Nights club, White Lie bar, Coyote Ugly Saloon and Tangra Nightclub.

"[The] suspects were working in various roles, including bartenders, servers and promoters at the establishments," TPD said in a press release. "They would conduct their transactions with customers by passing the drugs to clients through shot glasses, underneath trays and inside of receipt holders."

After issuing six warrants, the following four suspects were arrested:

Brandon Brinson, 33, a bartender at Southern Nights

Arrested on Sept. 13 Two charges of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church due to the nightclub being near a church



Carlos Diaz, 33, who worked as a bartender at Tangra

Arrested on Sept. 14 One count of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church



Promise Toby, 30, who worked as a bartender at the White Lie bar

Arrested on Sept. 18 Three counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church and arrested on a failure to appear (operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with license suspended)



Ashley Poole, 32, a server at Coyote Ugly

Arrested on Sept. 20 Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 100 feet of a church



"We will not tolerate individuals using businesses in our city as their playground for illegal activity," said Chief Mary O'Connor. "Ybor City is one of the most popular attractions in Tampa for both our residents and tens of thousands of visitors to our city every month. We will continue working to keep this area meant for fun as a safe place to visit."

TPD said officers expected to make at least two additional arrests.