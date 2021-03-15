Menu

4 shot outside Tampa banquet hall, suspects identified

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying three female suspects involved in an overnight shooting that occurred in the parking lot of SD Banquet Hall located at 10101 92 Highway E in Tampa.
Tampa shooting suspects
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 12:06:48-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for one suspect after four people were shot outside of a Tampa banquet hall on Sunday night.

Authorities say the victims' injuries are not life-threatening. The shooting happened in the parking lot of SD Banquet Hall just after 11 p.m.

According to a press release, one of the victims got into an argument with three unknown women. It eventually turned physical, authorities say.

The suspects later got into an unknown white sedan and the passenger fired shots from the car. They hit the victim from the earlier fight and three others. The suspects then drove away westbound on Highway 92.

The sheriff's office announced on Friday that one suspect, 27-year-old Nequesha Williams was arrested and a warrant was issued for another. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lakeisha Webb, 25, is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

Williams is charged with aggravated battery great bodily harm and deadly weapon (x4) and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Lakeisha Webb, 25.

