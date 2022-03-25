35-year-old Tampa man diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer

TAMPA, FLA. — A Tampa man who is battling brain cancer is overwhelmed with support after undergoing three surgeries.

Jeff Kintzler was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

The 35-year-old attended a Green Bay Packers game with his father in October. When he returned from Wisconsin, he started slurring his speech.

"One day, he started going numb on part of his face. He's like, you know what, I think it's time to go to the doctor. Well they told him, unfortunately, you need to go to the emergency room and you need to go now," said Kelly Kintzler, Jeff's sister.

Kelly Kintzler said her brother is a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Her family reached out to players to see if they would send positive vibes to her brother.

"I know that my brother loves his Packers and will forever love his Packers. I was trying to see if we could get one of them to wish him luck. We were able to...Kylin Hill responded and wished him luck and checked up on him the next day," said Kelly Kintzler.

Her family was so grateful for the act of kindness. Jeff's father, Kevin, reached out to the CEO and President of the Green Bay Packers, Mark Murphy. He applauded the kindness Hill showed to his son.

The letter read in part, "Kylin Hill sent him a note of encouragement the night before his surgery. Then even sent a follow-up note checking on him. This meant so much to him and our family going into that procedure."

The letter went on to say, "I've been a loyal Packer fan my whole life. Proud of the team on the field AND the work they do off the field," wrote Jeff's father.

Hill posted the letter on his Facebook account with the caption, "a letter I didn't expect."

Murphy also sent a letter back to the family.

Kintzler said her family is so appreciative of the love around them. The community is also raising money on a GoFundMe page.

Jeff has a wife and an 11-year-old daughter.

"I'm watching my brother crumble and at the same time, his strength is growing," she said.

"My brother, he's in the fight of his life for his life. No one should have to go through that at 35. Let alone a child or even an older adult."

To learn more about how to help Jeff's family visit: gofundme.