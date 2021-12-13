35 hospitalized with severe bleeding after smoking spice in Hillsborough County, poison center says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Poison Information Center (FPIC) in Tampa said 35 people have been hospitalized with severe bleeding in recent days after smoking synthetic marijuana, commonly referred to as spice, that was purchased locally.

The new information comes just days after the Department of Health in Hillsborough County said it was investigating multiple reports of severe illness associated with spice.

"These individuals displayed symptoms associated with coagulopathy, a condition where the blood's ability to clot is impaired," DOH-Hillsborough said in a press release. "While the symptoms reported have varied, most cases have had bruising, nosebleeds, bleeding gums, vomiting blood, blood in urine or stool, and heavy menstrual bleeding."

FPIC said symptoms may develop and progress rapidly. If you notice any bleeding after using spice go to the nearest emergency room immediately.

FPIC said it's closely monitoring the situation and said alerts were sent out to all local ERs to ask them to report new cases.

FPIC experts are available 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222 to provide fast, free, confidential help for poison emergencies or questions.

Law enforcement and the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County should also be contacted if you are aware of a business, entity, or individual selling spice.

Synthetic marijuana, which is illegal, goes by many names including the following:

