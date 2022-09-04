3-year-old accidentally shoots, injures 5-month-old in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old baby suffered a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon in Tampa after a 3-year-old got ahold of the weapon and accidentally shot the baby, according to police.

TPD said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of 17th Street. Paula Marie Concepcion Santos, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

Police said the baby was shot in the hip and was immediately taken to Tampa General for treatment. The infant's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.

According to a press release, Concepcion Santos, the 3-year-old and the baby were in the home at the time. She told police the 3-year-old accidentally fired the gun. TPD said detectives are still working through the details to determine exactly what happened.

Police did not say what the relationship is between Concepcion Santos and the two children.

"While we're incredibly thankful this infant was not fatally injured, this should serve as a reminder to every parent or guardian to immediately go and check that their guns are properly secured," said Chief Mary O'Connor. "Children should not be able to access firearms, and moreover, guns should always be stored in a locked safe with the ammo stored separately. Don't put the life of a child at risk by being careless."