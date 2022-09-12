3 in critical condition after car left running overnight in garage of Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Fire Rescue said three people have been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a car was left on all night in a garage at a home.

According to Hillsborough Fire Rescue, two people came to a home on the 12500 block of Sugar Pine Way to check on someone who was supposed to meet them. That's when the two people found three people unconscious and within minutes, they got sick as well.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said a total of five people were taken to the hospital from the home.