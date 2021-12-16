3 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating after three people in a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Dale Mabry Highway late on Wednesday night.

Police said officers found the stolen vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop. The driver didn't stop and officers pursued but that pursuit was stopped over safety issues.

The department's helicopter continued to monitor the vehicle from the air.

When the vehicle reached Dale Mabry, near Henderson Boulevard, officers used a spike strip in another attempt to stop the driver.

Police said the driver continued at a high rate of speed and then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Dale Mabry and Henderson. Both vehicles came to a rest in a construction area.

The driver of the other vehicle was extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said that person is in stable condition.

The three people in the stolen car suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time while authorities investigate.