2nd annual Backpack Hero to provide school supplies to Tampa Bay area kids

Local organizations throughout Hillsborough County are gearing up for their biggest back-to-school event of the year.

The second annual Backpack Hero event kicks off next Saturday, July 29. It will be held at the Bay Life Church campus in Brandon at 9:30 a.m.

The goal is to provide school-age children with backpacks and other school supplies ahead of the start of the year at no charge.

Over 1,200 kids are expected to attend the event this year.

Backpack Hero works with different local organizations to combine smaller back-to-school events into one.

Organizers say it's not just about getting kids ready for school, but the entire family.

"We are having a resource fair as part of this event. So we have over 50 organizations that will be here with us, talking with our families about anything from after-school programs to health options to job opportunities. Really trying to get the whole family ready for the school year," Sarah Thompson, Director of Emergency Services, Echo of Brandon, said.

Registration closes on Friday, July 28. For more information on the event and how to register your family, click here.

Backpack Hero is also collecting donations ahead of the event.

They are collecting any new school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and crayons.

You can drop off donations at the event's registration locations, listed below: