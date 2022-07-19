HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Six months after a woman was found dead in Carrollwood, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced a 26-year-old has been arrested in connection with her death.

Darren Austrew, 26, was arrested on Monday, July 18 after detectives revealed he assaulted the victim, whose body was found on Sunday, Jan. 9, before killing her.

The victim's body, per HCSO, was initially found near the 12000 block of Four Oaks Road in Carrollwood with upper body trauma.

Austrew faces a charge of murder in the second degree.