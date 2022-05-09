Watch
21-year-old suffering life-threatening gunshot wound dropped off at hospital on Mother's Day: Plant City PD

Public's help needed with investigation
Plant City Police Department
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 16:59:07-04

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department asked for the public's help solving a Mother's Day shooting investigation.

Police said a 21-year-old man is currently at South Florida Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday.

According to Plant City PD, a blue Nissan Frontier truck left after dropping off the 21-year-old at the emergency room.

At this time, police said they are unsure where the shooting took place or who was involved. The victim has yet to be identified.

If you have any information regarding the driver of the Nissan Frontier or the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

