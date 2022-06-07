Watch
21-year-old Brandon man found dead in Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland: FHP

FHP: Unclear how he entered the water
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating how the body of a 21-year-old man from Brandon ended up in Tampa Bay after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the bridge just before 4:30 p.m. after reports of a body being found by local law enforcement marine units.

After the body was identified, FHP troopers were able to link the man to a vehicle on the emergency shoulder in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Troopers said the vehicle, a 2003 Lexus sedan, was involved in a crash where it hit the bridge barrier wall. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation, but at this time it's unclear how the man ended up in the water.

FHP said the man's next-of-kin has been notified, but his identity has not been released.

